Haunted Mansion Inspired Bar Debuts Aboard Disney Treasure in 2024

Just in time for spooky season, Disney Cruise Line reveals the Haunted Mansion Parlor, an all-new bar inspired by the iconic Haunted Mansion, a frequented Disney Parks attraction. In December 2024, foolish mortals will sip spirited craft cocktails inside this new venue aboard Disney Treasure.

Guests are invited to partake in the next chapter of the Haunted Mansion, which focuses on the story of a jovial captain who enters the ghostly realm after a disastrous dinner with his beloved fiancé. A custom musical arrangement inspired by the attraction’s original score and adapted by composer Shruti Kumar and Walt Disney Imagineering will set the stage for an anthology of illusions that sweep guests into the mysterious lore of the Haunted Mansion.

Iconic Disney characters and new seafaring arrivals will materialize in mysterious ways throughout the experience. The Haunted Mansion Parlor will blend humor into Disney’s spooky storytelling and follow the nostalgic art style of the original 1969 attraction.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor will reminisce a first-class drawing room from classic golden-age cruise liners. The lounge will include tributes to Disney Park attractions, from iconic purple wallpaper framed by wooden finishes to a mantel clock atop an inviting fireplace and a distinctive purple armchair tucked in the corner. Guests will also encounter a few new ghoulish faces in a portrait gallery depicting the Disney Treasure’s ghostly residents.

SPOOKY DRINKS FOR MIDNIGHT CHILLS

At the Haunted Mansion Parlor, guests will sample from a selection of ghostly cocktails that capture the spirit of the famed theme park attraction, The Haunted Mansion.

Sympathetic Libations : Blood orange and sour cherry flavors will harmonize in a shimmering zero-proof cocktail served in a specialty mug aptly titled,

Ghoulish Delight: This ube-flavored treat is one that everyone will enjoy. With hints of sweetness and nuttiness, the drink will incorporate decadent ube fudge, oat milk, and tapioca pearls in a purple concoction garnished with a gummy eyeball and ube glitter.

MYSTERIOUS MERCHANDISE

The new bar venue will introduce an exclusive array of haunted homewares and spooky souvenirs aboard Disney Treasure.

Haunted Mansion Parlor Music Box: This keepsake is inspired by the eerie music box that will play a melodic soundtrack inside the Haunted Mansion Parlor. As the rumors go, this mysterious box belonged to the captain’s bride-to-be and only opened in the presence of malevolent spirits.

Haunted Parlor Mantle Clock : Honoring the memorable grandfather clock seen in the original Disney Parks attraction, this decorative novelty will loom over the fireplace inside the venue, instigating mysterious happenings when it strikes the hour. As a part of the new merchandise collection, Disney Cruise Line guests will be able to bring home their very own mantle clock, just like the one from the parlor.

Haunted Mansion Parlor Sculpted Mug: Featuring the same octopus design from the bar’s entrance onboard Disney Treasure, the mug depicts a variety of sea life, including a hidden Mickey Mouse-shaped barnacle.

Haunted Mansion Parlor Mirror: This mirror allows guests to take home a ghoulish surprise.

By Adalyn Dugas