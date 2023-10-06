El AL Airlines Expands U.S. Routes in 2024

El Al is set to expand their U.S. routes starting 2024. The airline will add a non-stop route from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting April 2024, as well as 33 weekly flights from New York, starting June 2024.

This expansion of flights is a response to Israel’s inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program and increased demand from customers.

The airline will also add seven weekly flights from Florida, six weekly flights from Los Angeles, and three weekly flights from Boston, besides the aforementioned weekly flights to New York. The total number of weekly flights to the U.S., starting 2024, will be 49.

by Kashaf Rashid