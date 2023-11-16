Cunard Shares Black Friday And Cyber Monday Promotions

Cunard kicks off the holiday season early with Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions available on select itineraries. From January 2024 through May 2025, set sail on voyages around the world aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Anne.

MORE ABOUT THE PROMOTIONS

Guests who book a trip from November 16, 2023, through December 4, 2023, will receive up to 40% off on initial fares and onboard credit up to $1,000 per stateroom.

Promo Code: RD5; offers apply to the first two guests per booking.

These featured itineraries start at $799 per person:

Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2, New York to Southampton, England, December 3-10, 2024.

The Norwegian Fjords on Queen Anne, roundtrip out of Southampton, September 1-8, 2024.

Alaska on Queen Elizabeth, roundtrip out of Vancouver, August 10-20, 2024.

Independence Celebration on Queen Mary 2, roundtrip out of New York, June 29 – July 6, 2024.

Southern Japan on Queen Elizabeth, roundtrip out of Tokyo, May 5-14, 2024.

Australia’s Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage on Queen Elizabeth, roundtrip out of Sydney, February 13-20, 2024.

Will you be taking advantage of Cunard’s holiday promotions? Let us know in the comments!