Cunard Brings West End Theatre To Queen Anne

Theatre producer David Pugh has announced his latest partnership with Cunard. Known for his recent hit “Shirley Valentine” by Willy Russell, Pugh will bring his award-winning shows onboard the brand’s newest ship, Queen Anne!

During Queen Anne‘s inaugural season, Pugh will collaborate with Cunard’s creative team to introduce two stage shows that have never been presented on a cruise ship.

MORE ABOUT THE COLLABORATION

The collaboration will begin with a uniquely adapted production of Noël Coward’s “Brief Encounter,” directed by Emma Rice, debuting on Queen Anne’s maiden voyage in the Royal Court Theatre.

“Brief Encounter” is a beautiful love story, captivating hearts with its haunting essence.

“I am delighted that Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne will play host to ‘Brief Encounter,’ which is one of my favorite West End productions that I have ever produced,” said Pugh. “It is an immense privilege to be involved with this project and I am so excited to bring the joy of live performance to the high seas. The second show is still in development, but I can guarantee it will be every bit as special as guests expect.”

QUEEN ANNE‘S UPCOMING ITINERARIES

Queen Anne will sail from Southampton on itineraries to the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, the Canary Islands, and the Norwegian Fjords.

The ship will visit 60 destinations in 16 countries.

Queen Anne will sail on May 3, 2024, for her seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon.

She will then depart for a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before traveling around the British Isles.

“This hugely exciting collaboration is a real celebration for theatre-lovers and the stage is almost set for guests to enjoy some of the most remarkable live performances on board our newest ship Queen Anne,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “Whether it’s the bright lights of Broadway or the buzz of the West End, the incredible David Pugh, together with Emma Rice, will deliver the very best that theatre has to offer.”

