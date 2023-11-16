Seabourn Shares 2026 World Cruise Aboard Seabourn Sojourn

Seabourn has officially shared its “2026 World Cruise – Ring of Fire: Hidden Gems!” The 129-day trip aboard Seabourn Sojourn will take guests to 63 destinations and ports across 14 countries.

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARY

Seabourn Sojourn will embark on January 6, 2026, covering approximately 28,000 nautical miles.

This adventure includes landmarks such as the International Dateline and the Equator, crossed twice.

During the voyage, guests will experience volcanic islands and atolls in the South Pacific, explore the coastlines of Australia, and the Japanese islands during spring, and witness the Alaskan summer in Glacier Bay National Park. Guests can visit five new destinations, popular ports, and hidden gems along the way.

“Our 2026 World Cruise is a masterful mosaic of moments, designed for guests to uncover the hidden gems of the Ring of Fire while enjoying the comfort of Seabourn’s signature, ultra-luxury services. Whether they choose to sail the full journey or on one of our shorter segments, our guests will discover a world of hidden gems that very few individuals have ever experienced,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “In addition to offering an unforgettable itinerary, we also worked very hard to provide a number of new amenities to deliver an unparalleled and best ever value for our guests. We invite our extraordinary guests to join us on this voyage that will transcend the boundaries of ultra-luxury travel and provide numerous out of the ordinary experiences.”

FULL 129-DAY WORLD CRUISE INCENTIVES

Upgraded Stream Wi-Fi packages

Included medical services package, valued at $1,000USD

Exclusive private dining experiences and tasting menus

Expanded and enhanced Special Events for total World Cruise guests

Up to $10,000USD Shipboard Credit per suite

Included Round-trip Business or First Class Air

Unlimited laundry, wet cleaning, and pressing on board

2-night pre-cruise hotel stay

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Gala Bon Voyage dinner in Los Angeles, hosted by the Seabourn President

Visa package

Personal Valet luggage shipping service

50% Reduced Deposit at booking

Special President’s Event

Exclusive World Cruise pillow gifts

Guests who book before February 28, 2024, will receive 10 percent off the total price.

The 2026 World Cruise is available for booking, and the complete itinerary is available on Seabourn’s official website. Will you be sailing aboard Seabourn Sojourn? Let us know in the comments!