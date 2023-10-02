Celebrity Ascent Completes Sea Trials

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Ascent has reached a significant milestone in its construction journey by completing its first open-ocean voyage. As part of the customary shipbuilding process called sea trials, Celebrity Ascent underwent a series of tests to assess its operational capabilities and maneuvering skills and passed with flying colors!

Demetrios and Tasos Kafetzis, the ship’s sibling captains, were in charge of overseeing the detailed tests that were carried out in the Bay of Biscay, near the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, where Celebrity Ascent was built. Nearly 200 crew members were also present to test the ship’s equipment from the bow to the stern.

UPCOMING SAILINGS

The ship will sail from Port Everglades with a special 4-night Western Caribbean preview voyage on November 22, 2023, followed by another special 3-night Bahamas preview getaway on November 26, 2023.

A 7-night Eastern Caribbean Maiden Voyage departs the South Florida port on December 3, 2023, kicking off the ship’s inaugural Caribbean season featuring 7-night itineraries rotating between such popular Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations as the Bahamas, Mexico, and Grand Cayman and San Juan, Tortola and St. Kitts.

Celebrity Ascent will then head to the Mediterranean for her 2024 summer season of sailings: a 9-night Italian Riviera and France itinerary and a 12-night Best of Greece and Italy itinerary.

Will you be sailing with Celebrity Ascent in 2023? Let us know in the comments!