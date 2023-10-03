Norwegian Cruise Line Expands Solo Stateroom Category Across Fleet

Norwegian Cruise Line announces its plans to introduce 1000 solo staterooms fleetwide.

For the first time, three new solo stateroom categories, Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony, will be available for sale, for sailings starting January 2, 2024.

Guests who stay in the new stateroom categories will have access to the key card entry only Studio Lounge, available on select ships, and with features such as spaces to relax, a bar with a diverse selection of beers and wines, and a variety of snacks served daily. Solo travelers can also look forward to activities specifically designed for single travelers to mingle.

With this fleetwide expansion of solo staterooms, single travellers can now visit more locations in Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand on ships that had previously not had these accommodations. Prices and availability depend on the destination and demand, but solo travelers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room.

This announcement comes as solo travel rates increase and Norwegian Cruise Line saw an increase in guest bookings for solo travellers in non-studio staterooms. It reflects Norwegian Cruise Line’s commitment to accommodating the needs of all passengers.

“We strive to provide our guests with diverse offerings to create their dream vacation,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Since we first launched our solo staterooms in 2010 with Norwegian Epic, they have been quite popular with single travelers. We are continuously listening to our guests to deliver the experience they want. After realizing the growing demand of individuals looking to travel on their own, we have now expanded single occupancy staterooms across our fleet.”

by Kashaf Rashid