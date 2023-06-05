Can You Watch The NBA Finals On A Cruise Ship?

Summer is peak season for cruising. It’s the perfect time to escape from the stressors of everyday life and embark on a fun, relaxing journey across the ocean. However, for sports fans, a new problem arises. With the NBA Finals coming up, many fans are asking: Can you watch live sports on a cruise? Fortunately, many cruise liners have taken into consideration travelers’ interest in viewing athletic events and have equipped their vessels with sports bars and lounges. Here’s a list of the best spots aboard cruise ships for fans to watch the NBA Finals this June.

Royal Caribbean

Symphony of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, and Independence of the Seas all boast the inclusion of a Playmakers Sports Bar and Arcade. This dynamic establishment is seamlessly integrated into the vibrant Boardwalk area of the ship, providing numerous TV screens broadcasting a variety of games.

With ample seating options available both indoors and outdoors, including bar stools, booths, and tables, guests can enjoy their favorite sports events with excellent views of the screens.

Furthermore, Royal Caribbean ships belonging to the Voyager-, Freedom-, Quantum-, and Oasis classes, which feature Royal Promenades, offer charming British-style pubs that also showcase NFL games. Although these venues are slightly smaller, securing a seat early is a good idea if you plan to visit and catch a game.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is sure to please any sports fan with its variety of sports-viewing options available.

Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon, along with 10 other ships across the fleet, all have the SkyBox Sports Bar. The venue is decorated with sports memorabilia across all eras and types, adding to the feel of an authentic, down-home sports bar. Seating consists of high-top tables and chairs, booths, and a long bar with stools. Of course, the bar has plenty of TVs to view all kinds of sports.

Also, if your Carnival ship has a casino bar or a RedFrog Pub, you can expect game-day specials on beer and appetizers.

MSC Cruises

MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview both offer large sports bar venues. As with any sports bar worth its salt, the establishment is adorned with photos of athletes, framed jerseys, and even trophies on display.

The ambience is chic and casual, with dozens of TV screens ready to deliver guests their sports fix. Seating at the venues are situated around one large bar, but private areas are available for guests wanting a more intimate sports-viewing experience.

So whether you’re cheering on the Miami Heat for their fourth title, or the Denver Nuggets for their first this June, you are sure to find a place to stay in the loop on all the action. So sit back, grab an ice-cold beverage, and enjoy the NBA Finals!

By Ethan Leckie