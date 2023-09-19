American Queen Voyages Reveals Fall Flash Sale

Fall is coming, and what better way to welcome in the new season than with some exciting news!

American Queen Voyages is reintroducing its much-awaited Fall Flash Sale! For specified sailings in 2023, passengers can avail themselves of savings of up to $4,000 and “Your Choice” onboard credit worth $200. The flash sale will run for three days until September 21, 2023!

“We are delighted to unveil the return of our highly anticipated Fall Flash Sale for travelers still looking to book a cruise this year,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “Back by popular demand, this limited-time offer promises substantial savings on coveted 2023 cruises travelers have been eagerly eyeing, including a number of our specialty itineraries and holiday cruises, perfect for any end of the year, last minute getaways.”

MORE ABOUT THE SALE

Travelers can enjoy significant savings on multiple AQV itineraries spanning Rivers, Lakes & Oceans, and Expedition voyages.

The discounts apply to much sought-after journeys such as the celebrated Lower Mississippi River sailings from New Orleans to Memphis (and the reverse), the final voyages on the Ocean Voyager™ and Ocean Navigator™, as well as the San Diego to Puntarenas tropical Central American escapade.

The discounted Experiential Voyages for the rest of 2023 include a wine-themed cruise along the mesmerizing Columbia and Snake Rivers in the Pacific Northwest.

AQV also offers special River voyages for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, along with European-styled Christmas markets to immerse travelers in the holiday spirit while shopping for hand-crafted gifts, enjoying holiday delicacies, and perusing festive stalls.

All AQV fares are all-inclusive, comprising a pre-cruise hotel night, transfers between hotels and vessels, unlimited guided tours and experiences, unlimited beverages, acclaimed cuisine in multiple venues, in-room dining, unlimited WiFi, live daily onboard entertainment and enrichment, and hiking sticks.

River voyages feature bicycles at no extra charge. AQV cruise fares also include port taxes and fees and pre-paid gratuities.

Will you be taking advantage of AQV’s Fall Flash Sale? Let us know in the comments!