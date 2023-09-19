Cruise To Japan Aboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess

After increasing interest in traveling to Japan, Princess Cruises has released its 2025 Japan cruise season!

Set sail aboard Diamond Princess and journey through Japan’s rich history and vibrant culture on 35 voyages ranging from seven to 22 days! From magnificent temples and historic castles to lively markets and stunning gardens, passengers will encounter the best Japan offers. Departing from Tokyo (Yokohama), get ready to explore 36 destinations across three countries between March and August! Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience, as the season is available for booking.

“Japan is best experienced on a cruise, sailing around this scenic island nation taking in festivals, flowers, legendary sites and landscapes,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Our upcoming 2025 season features itineraries and offerings crafted with area tourism boards to showcase the best of the local art, cuisine, music and popular culture.”

2025 Itinerary Highlights

Spring Flowers cruises take place from March to April, lasting 10 to 11 days, with sailings to all four of Japan’s main islands.

Southern Islands 9-day itineraries include stops in Okinawa and Taiwan, with a return to Hualien.

Two more voyages, either 9 or 10 days, explore the Sea of Japan, with ports of call along the Kitamaebune trading route.

Hokkaido voyage, lasting 10 days, includes visits to Otaru, Hakodate, and Kushiro.

Japan Explorer voyages, spanning over 10 days, take passengers to the most sought-after destinations in Japan, including Shimizu, Osaka, Kobe, and Hiroshima.

Voyages also offer scenic cruising of the Kanmon Straits, a sea route between Honshu and Kyushu.

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES LAUNCHES “HOLLYWOOD INSIDER” THEMED CRUISES IN OCTOBER 2023

SUMMER FESTIVALS

Festivals are a major part of Japanese culture, with traditional summer festivals held throughout the country in August. Passengers on Princess voyages to Japan in 2025 will have the opportunity to attend these festivals:

The Aomori Nebuta Festival takes place on August 2 and 7.

The Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival occurs on August 12.

The Tokushima Awa Dance Festival is held on August 13.

Will you be sailing to Japan with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!