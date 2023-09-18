Cunard Introduces Starlink To Fleet

Cunard ships are set to receive a major boost in their Wi-Fi capabilities, courtesy of Starlink’s cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology!

“Sharing unforgettable moments with friends and family back at home is an important part of any holiday,” said Cunard President Katie McAlister. “Whether it’s uploading a picture of a sunset as you sail away from a newly discovered destination or catching up with the news, live events, or content from home, Starlink will make it even easier for our guests and colleagues to stay connected.”

WHAT TO EXPECT

With the help of SpaceX’s Starlink across the Cunard fleet, guests can expect hassle-free sharing of photos and videos, uninterrupted streaming of movies, and access to a variety of on-board content, all accompanied by a much more robust and reliable Wi-Fi connection that operates at even faster speeds. The gradual introduction of Starlink on Cunard’s Queens is scheduled to kick off in June 2023. By year-end, guests can expect access to the service in public areas and staterooms across Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth.

Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller said: “High-speed internet is critical to our modern lifestyle both at home and when travelling. We’re excited that Cunard guests and crew will benefit from an improved Wi-Fi service on board wherever they are in the world.”

