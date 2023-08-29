The Top 5 Luxury Concierge Services At Sea

Booking a butler service on a luxury cruise sets concierge guests apart from other passengers. If you’re seeking an elevated experience, consider reserving a concierge suite. Butlers tailor their services to each guest, ensuring that every experience is unique. From planning cocktail parties to handling the packing and unpacking of guests’ luggage, your concierge is there for you from the moment you reserve your vacation. A butler alleviates the usual stresses of vacation planning, like booking shore and land excursions, making dinner reservations, and reserving separate amenity packages. To discover our top 5 picks for the best concierge services available on the high seas, presented in no particular order, continue reading!

Regent Seven Seas

Who Gets A Butler: Penthouse Suite (category B) or higher.

What’s Included:

A butler service.

Free pre-cruise luxury hotel package (includes ground transfers, breakfast, and porterage) for 1 night.

Unlimited WiFi (includes up to 4 logins per suite).

L’Occitane toiletries.

A welcome bottle of champagne with fruit basket.

Illy Espresso machine.

Priority booking for shore excursions and dining reservations.

24-hour room service.

Cashmere blankets, plush bathrobes, and slippers.

Shoe shining service.

Standout Amenity: Free 15 minutes of ship-to-shore phone calls.

For more suite amenities, please visit Regent Seven Seas’ website.

Silversea Cruises

Who Gets A Butler: All guests are provided with a butler service.

What’s Included:

A butler service in every suite.

Silver Shore Concierge (includes tours, private cars, and special events).

1 free shore excursion per port.

Chauffeur service (from domestic airport and back).

All beverages are complimentary.

Gratuities.

White tablecloth in-suite dining services.

In-suite bar with top-shelf options catered to each guest’s favorites.

Shoe shining.

Gourmet dining.

Standout Amenity: Complimentary flights (including international and domestic roundtrip flights as necessary for the itinerary). In cases where a flight is unavailable, Silversea will provide airline credit.

For more information about Silversea Cruises, please visit their website.

Seabourn

Who Gets A Butler: All guests with oceanview suites and above.

What’s Included:

Suite host and attendant (provides the same services as a butler).

Walk-in closets with plush terry robes and slippers.

Marble bath with a full tub and shower, double vanities and toiletries by Molton Brown, London.

In-suite bar stocked with guest’s favorite beverages.

Broadcast TV.

The PressReader app which allows guests to access their preferred newspapers and magazines on their devices.

Personalized turn down service.

Expedition ships offer guests Swarovski Optik binoculars for private use during their journey.

Standout Amenity: All suites have a breathtaking ocean view.

To learn more about Seabourn and what they have to offer, check out their website.

Oceania cRUISES

Who Gets A Butler: Guests aboard the Marina and Riviera in Owner’s, Vista, and Penthouse Suites. Guests aboard the Regatta, Nautica, and Insignia in Owner’s and Vista Suites.

What’s Included:

A 24-hour butler service.

Garment pressing.

Unlimited access to Aquamar Spa Terrace.

Evening canapé delivery.

White tablecloth in-suite dining with course-by-course specialty dining options.

Included laundry service (up to 3 bags per suite).

Priority embarkation and luggage delivery.

Welcome bottle of champagne.

Free iPad for use during stay.

Onboard the Marina and Riviera, guests can access a private Executive Lounge that offers complimentary coffees, snacks, and beverages.

Standout Amenity: Oceania’s butlers are trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers and possess extensive knowledge of food, wine, and guest interactions.

To book your next Oceania voyage, click here.

Cunard

Who Gets A Butler: Guests aboard the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2, and Queen Victoria in Queen’s Grill (Q4 – Q1) suites.

What’s Included:

24-hour butler service.

Private steward.

Meal delivery.

Your choice of 2 bottles of complimentary liquor or wine per suite (soft drinks, beers, and mixers included).

Pre-dinner canapé delivery.

Access to specialty dining restaurants, such as Queen’s Grill or Princess Grill

Priority embarkation and debarkation.

Pillow concierge service.

Arranging guest’s favorite flowers.

In-suite bar stocked with guest’s favorite beverages.

Turndown service.

Standout Amenity: Guests are provided with a pager or a speed dial phone number to contact their butler (or a stand-in) after hours, ensuring round-the-clock service.

To check out the offerings aboard a Cunard vessel, please visit their website.

When you book a butler aboard any of these cruise lines, rest assured that every desire and necessity will be expertly catered to, allowing your worries to dissolve. Butlers eliminate the stresses of vacationing, guaranteeing that guests experience uninterrupted luxury. From in-suite high tea to private chauffeur services, booking a concierge suite is an excellent way to maximize the enjoyment of your vacation.

By Danielle Morris