Pub Choir To Perform Aboard Holland America Line’s Noordam

Today, Holland America Line announced that musical group Pub Choir will bring live entertainment offerings aboard the brand’s Noordam ship on January 27, 2024, Australia and New Zealand cruise sailing from Auckland to Sydney.

“Pub Choir is a massive hit in Australia and gaining fans around the globe. Guests who are new to Pub Choir will quickly see why this dynamic show is popular Down Under and a highlight for Holland America Line’s award-wining live music performances on Noordam,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing for Holland America Line.

PUB CHOIR AT SEA

Pub Choir leader Astrid Jorgensen, will divide the crowd into three groups to harmonize performances of popular tunes. There will be three performances during the 14-Day Australia and New Zealand voyage.

“I can’t wait to hit the high seas with some ‘High Cs’ on Holland America Line,” said Jorgensen. “It’s ok if your singing voice is rusty, just bring your mouth to the show and I’ll help with the rest!”

MORE ABOUT THE 14-DAY VOYAGE

Sail aboard Noordam on a 14-day voyage in Auckland.

Visit New Zealand, Tauranga, Christchurch and Napier, Timaru, and more.

Tasmania , Sydney. Visit three Australian ports, including Hobart Melbourne and

Visit six ports in New Zealand.

Cruise fares begin at US $1,159 per person, double occupancy.

Guests can book and save with the Have It All promotion and receive a Signature Beverage package, Shore Excursion Credit, Specialty Dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package.

