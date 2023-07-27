Princess Cruises Adds To Plus And Premier Packages

Princess Cruises has announced enhancements to its Princess Plus and Premier packages! Guests can enjoy complimentary additional benefits, such as casual dining, OceanNow delivery service, room service delivery, and fast-track Green Lane embarkation!

“Great food is fundamental to the Princess Cruises experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “By incorporating our casual dining experiences into the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, guests can now indulge in more memorable meals tailored to their dining style preferences without hesitation, all while enjoying unparalleled value.”

PLUS AND PREMIER PACKAGE UPDATES

Starting on August 12 onwards, passengers who opt for Princess Plus or Princess Premier packages will enjoy savory prix fixed dining alternatives in various restaurants, such as Vines, Salty Dog Pub, O’Malleys, Ocean Terrace, Planks, Steamers, Alfredo’s, and GiGi’s. Introducing new three-course, fixed-price menus provides Plus and Premier guests with more diverse culinary delights without incurring additional costs. Travelers who choose to sail with Princess Standard will be offered casual prix fixe dining at $14.99, and individual selections shall continue with a la carte pricing.

Keep reading to learn what is included in each package:

Princess Plus

For just $60 per person per day, Princess Plus now includes the following at more than 70% off retail value if components are purchased separately, saving guests up to $668 on a 7-Day cruise:

Plus Beverage Package (covering drinks up to $15, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water, as well as 25 percent off bottles of wine)

NEW! Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink and 5G for a single device

Daily crew appreciation (e.g., gratuities)

NEW! Two prix fixe meals at any casual dining location per voyage

NEW! Free OceanNow Delivery Service Activation

NEW! Complimentary Room Service

NEW! “Green Lane” Express Boarding (Free Medallion device delivery included)

Two boutique fitness classes per voyage (e.g., Pure Barre, YogaSix, StretchLab)

Two premium crafted desserts per day

Unlimited premium fresh juices

Princess Premier

For just $80 per person per day, Princess Premier maximizes inclusions and enjoy more than 75% savings on the following inclusions:

Premier Beverage Package (covering drinks up to $20, champagne by the glass, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water, as well as 25 percent off bottles of wine)

NEW! Unlimited MedallionNet 2.0 with Fleetwide Starlink and 5G for up to 4 devices

Daily crew appreciation (e.g., gratuities)

Two nights of specialty dining

NEW! Unlimited prix fixe meals at any casual dining location

NEW! Free OceanNow Delivery Service Activation

NEW! Complimentary Room Service

NEW! “Green Lane” Express Boarding (Free Medallion device delivery included)

Reserved seating in the Princess Theater

Unlimited boutique fitness classes per voyage (e.g., Pure Barre, YogaSix, StretchLab)

Unlimited premium-crafted desserts

Unlimited premium fresh juices

Unlimited Digital Photo package / Princess Prizes

Complimentary Medallion accessory

Without incurring extra expenses, every guest can savor top-notch culinary alternatives of the highest quality. Every passenger has the privilege of enjoying complimentary dining options, including mouth-watering multi-course meals in every primary dining hall, buffet-style culinary delights available at World Fresh Market and Horizons Court, delicious treats offered at the International Café, poolside cuisine at Slice, Coffee & Cones, and more.

MORE ABOUT THE OceanNow SERVICE

Princess leads in service quality with its groundbreaking OceanNow delivery service that caters to on-demand and location-based needs. A minimal activation fee of $14.99 for each guest per voyage, allows users to access this exceptional service, exclusive to the industry. However, guests sailing with the Princess Plus or Princess Premier packages can enjoy this service at no additional cost.

“We take great pride in pampering our guests with friendly service and exceeding their expectations. By offering the OceanNow Service and Room Service without any additional fees to Princess Plus and Princess Premier guests, we aim to elevate their journey to an unparalleled level of comfort, indulgence and value,” said Sami Kohen, Princess vice president of food and beverage.

ROOM SERVICE DELIVERY

Guests opting for the Princess Plus or Princess Premier packages can make the most of their stateroom experience by availing the exclusive benefit of waiving the standard $5 per delivery room service charge. For Plus and Premier guests, the convenience and luxury of on-demand service, anytime and anywhere on a Princess ship, come at no extra charge.

OCEANREADY “GREEN LANE” BOARDING

Today, Princess Cruises has introduced an upgraded OceanReady process on the Princess App. Guests can obtain the coveted “Green Lane Status” by completing all travel formalities and ensuring the integrity of their documents. Further, with the exclusive Princess Medallion being delivered to their homes before embarkation, they can directly proceed to the ship without additional queues or delays. This feature is complimentary for guests availing of the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, while a marginal shipping cost of $10 per stateroom will be charged, for those on Princess Standard fares, seeking to have the Medallion or accessories shipped to their homes.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises and exploring the new Premier and Plus Packages advancements? Let us know in the comments!