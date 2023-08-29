Paul Gauguin Cruises Reveals Itineraries for 2025

Paul Gauguin Cruises revealed its upcoming 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection. The collection will showcase three unique journeys, ranging from 14 to 20 nights, exploring the natural and cultural splendors of Oceania, Indonesia, and Melanesia. These captivating itineraries will also feature inaugural visits to Alotau, Papua New Guinea, Parai Beach and Surabaya, Indonesia.

“With our 2025 Boutique Crossing Collection, we are excited to continue to take our unique brand of personalized and authentic discovery beyond our home shores in French Polynesia and into other exotic isles deep within the South Pacific,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales and Marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “Aboard The Gauguin for these longer voyages, savvy travelers will appreciate the days at sea enjoying the ship’s relaxed luxury ambiance, exceptional dining, genuine hospitality, and the camaraderie of fellow guests. Ashore, they will be rewarded with intimate, small-group experiences in some of the most remote and fascinating places on Earth.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Aboard the 330-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, guests can access a carefully selected variety of itineraries designed to enable personal growth and cultural engagement. These curated journeys will make the most of leisurely sea days and captivating ports of call, including Espiritu Santo, Guadalcanal, Komodo Island, Semarang, among many others.

Crossing Oceania: Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji to Benoa, Bali

When: January 19, 2025

Duration: 20 Nights

Ports of call: The featured ports of call on the itinerary include Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji; Port Vila and Espiritu Santo Island, Vanuatu; Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands; Alotau and Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Dili, Timor-Leste; Loh Liang, Komodo National Park, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali (overnight).

Details: Paul Gauguin Cruises is introducing Alotau as a new port of call, renowned for its stunning beaches, coral reefs, and verdant rainforests. This destination is a hub of dance, music, and craft traditions while commemorating its WWII history through various museums and memorials.

Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to the world’s largest lizard species and boasts an impressive landscape of rugged hills, pristine beaches, and clear waters that offer abundant marine life.

Indonesia Immersive: Singapore to Darwin, Australia

Date: April 1, 2025

Duration: 14 Nights

Ports of call: Indonesia welcomes two new ports of call for the cruise line, including Parai Beach, offering world-class snorkeling opportunities amidst magnificent coral reefs, and culturally rich Surabaya, famous for its historic Arab Quarter, lively art scene, and exquisite Javanese cuisine.

Details: The itinerary features Singapore (overnight), Parai Beach, Semarang, Surabaya, Indonesia, Benoa, Bali (overnight); Loh Liang, Komodo National Park, Indonesia, Dili, Timor-Leste, and Darwin, Australia (overnight).

Semarang, the gateway to the UNESCO-listed Borobudur Temple, is a must-see, with over 500 Buddha statues and more than 2,500 relief panels in the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

Crossing Melanesia: Darwin, Australia to Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji

Date: April 15, 2025

Duration: 16 Nights

Details: The itinerary includes Darwin and Thursday Island, Australia; Alotau and Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, Solomon Islands (overnight); Espiritu Santo Island and Port Vila, Efate, Vanuatu; and Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji.

Alotau is home to the unique Milne Bay culture, where visitors can immerse themselves in the traditions and customs of the locals.

The region’s unspoiled coral reefs, lush tropical rainforests, and significant WWII historical sites provide endless opportunities for exploration.

The overnight stay in Honiara presents an ideal chance for travelers to discover awe-inspiring natural wonders like waterfalls, coral reefs, and rainforests.

Visitors can also visit the haunting battlefields and remnants from WWII, making it an unforgettable experience.

FEES AND MORE INFORMATION

All-inclusive fares for the Boutique Crossing Collection start at $6,210 per guest.

All three crossings are part of The Gauguin’s 2025 deployment: 29 cruises offering 11 unique itineraries of 7- to 20-nights, including a new 10-night More Tuamotus & the Society Islands featuring another first for the line – an overnight stay in Fakarava, Tuamotus, famous for its UNESCO Marine Biosphere.

