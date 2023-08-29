Miss Universe 2023 Honors Women’s Equality Day with Carnival Cruise Line

On Saturday August 26, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line honored Women’s Equality Day with special guests: Miss Universe 2023, R’Bonney Gabriel, and fellow titleholders Miss Universe Aruba 2022, Kiara Arends, and Miss Universe El Salvador 2022, Alejandra Guajardo Sada.

Women’s Equality Day addresses women’s rights to equal opportunity in the workplace. Miss Universe 2023 spoke with Carnival Vista Captain Claudio Bozzo and female deck and engine officers to bring attention to women’s empowerment.

Women’s Equality Day also acknowledges the progress women and society have made since the beginning of the women’s suffrage movement in America. Miss Universe 2023, R’Bonney Gabriel, is the first Filipina American to win Miss USA and Miss Universe. Her outreach focuses on embracing one’s cultural background and encourages young girls to love who they are.

“At Carnival, we have been focused on our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts for several years”, President of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy said. “We’ve made progress and our Deck and Engine women officers have increased significantly, along with an increase in women leaders across other departments. I’m so pleased that R’Bonney and her fellow titleholders could be with us on Women’s Equality Day as they represent a sisterhood that is committed to uplifting each other.”

Gabriel, a former fashion design student, now volunteers her time teaching sewing classes to women who are domestic violence survivors. Her passion for design and women’s outreach brought her to where she is today. “The Miss Universe Organization advocates for a future forged by women,” said Gabriel. “It’s gratifying to meet with the women of Carnival Vista today, and see that they are also breaking barriers and achieving success in non-traditional roles,” she said.

In the upcoming week, Gabriel, Arends and Guajardo will enjoy beautiful seashore destinations such as Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, Belize City, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico. They are expected to be greeted by Miss Universe Belize.

During their stay, the women will participate in several activities and charity events, such as the Groove for St. Jude dance party, a fundraising opportunity for St. Jude Children’s Research Center, a longtime partner of Carnival Cruise Lines.

By Adalyn Dugas