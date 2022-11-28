Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas cruisers, get ready for all things self-care!

OneSpaWorld, the worldwide provider of wellness, beauty, and rejuvenation at sea and on land, has recently announced its newest partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings! OneSpaWorld will provide the latest spa, medi-spa, fitness, beauty, wellness, and rejuvenating services aboard the 29 ships sailing in the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven seas fleets.

Leonard Fluxman, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of OneSpaWorld, said, “We are very excited to announce this new agreement, which extends our longstanding and mutually rewarding partnership with NCLH. Following our highly successful collaborative return to service, supported by the highly capable and forward-thinking NCLH team, this agreement will enable us to continue our phenomenal results to date, and represents a renewal of our commitment to growth and the continuation of conceptualizing and delivering the most innovative experiences at sea to NCLH’s guests.”

MORE INFORMATION ON THE NEW PARTNERSHIP

OneSpaWorld will provide guests aboard NCLH’s fleets exclusive access to spa, beauty, nutrition, fitness, and medi-spa services.

At the Mandara spa, guests will relax and receive treatments with the Mandara band.

The spa uses well-known products, such as ELEMIS, during spa treatments.

Services at the spa include acupuncture, relaxation treatments, and I.V. therapy.

Frank Del Rio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, stated, “We are pleased to extend and expand our partnership with OneSpaWorld as the exclusive provider of our onboard wellness centers. For nearly 25 years we have worked together to elevate our guests’ experience across our fleet, providing top-notch service and an incredible breadth of health and wellness options. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and collectively finding new and innovative ways to enhance our onboard spa and wellness offerings.”

Fluxman added, “We look forward to further progressing in our successful relationship with NCLH as we continue to enhance guests’ vacations though our health and wellness experiences.”

ABOUT ONESPAWORLD

OneSpaWorld is a health and wellness service company located around the world. Guests who utilize the OneSpaServices at sea or on land receive a comprehensive list of health, wellness, fitness, and beauty services. The brand is available on 178 cruises and 51 destination resorts.