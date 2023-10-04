Oceania Cruises’ Riviera Debuts In “The Last Frontier” Summer 2025

In the summer of 2025, Oceania Cruises will launch its renovated 1,250-passenger vessel, Riviera, for her debut season in Alaska! Prepare for a remarkable voyage, exploring some of the world’s most breathtaking destinations in the largest state of America, enriched by immersing yourself in local communities and indulging in exquisite culinary achievements.

“The decision to elevate our presence in the Alaska region was easy,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “This fascinating destination has always been a firm favorite with our well-traveled guests, who are constantly wanting to explore remote, wondrous and truly off-the-beaten-track destinations. Sailing on board Riviera is the ultimate way to explore this rugged state, while enjoying her distinctive residential luxury, The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and expertly curated travel experiences.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Alaska Reflections: 8 days from Vancouver to Whittier, stopping at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, and Sitka.

Explorer’s Alaska: 8 days from Whittier to Vancouver, visiting Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Prince Rupert.

Wilds of Alaska: 12 days from Vancouver to Whittier, crossing Hubbard Glacier and visiting Klawock, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Icy Strait Point, Haines, Juneau, Sitka, Kodiak, and Homer.

Alaskan Accolades: 7 days from Whittier to Vancouver, cruising Hubbard Glacier and stopping at Icy Strait Point, Haines, Juneau, and Ketchikan.

Majestic Alaska: 9 days from Vancouver to Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Haines, Wrangell, and Victoria while cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords.

Gems of The Last Frontier: 12 days roundtrip from Seattle and consulting Hubbard Glacier. Visiting Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Hoonah, Haines, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock, and Victoria on June 26 and July 17, 2025.

Wonders of Alaska: 9 days, roundtrip from Seattle. Explore Hubbard Glacier, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, and Victoria. Available on July 8 and September 9, 2025.

Radiant Alaska: 10 days, roundtrip from Seattle, discovering Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Victoria while cruising Hubbard Glacier. Departs July 29, 2025.

Frontier Adventures: 10 days, roundtrip from Seattle, exploring Ketchikan, Sitka, Haines, Juneau, Wrangell, and Victoria while cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords. Departs August 8, 2025.

Spirit of Alaska: 10 days, roundtrip from Seattle, visiting Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway, Wrangell, and Victoria while cruising Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords. Departs August 18, 2025.

Alaskan Horizons: 12 days roundtrip from Seattle, featuring Hubbard Glacier, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Skagway, Juneau, Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock, and Victoria. Departs August 28, 2025.

MORE ABOUT RIVIERA

The ship is equipped with spacious staterooms and luxurious residential-style amenities.

Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Veranda Staterooms are the largest standard staterooms afloat, with 291 square feet of space.

All Penthouse Suites and staterooms have undergone a chic and warm redesign, complete with restyled bathrooms, novel furnishings, and bespoke fabrics that evoke the tones of painted deserts and tranquil skies.

Revel in the luxurious Italian marble features of all stateroom bathrooms and a modern Milanese townhouse feel.

Discover the newly elevated public spaces aboard Riviera, with plush carpets, leather-covered armchairs, and elegantly restyled dining and lounge venues that elevate the social and epicurean experience.

Delight in the Grand Dining Room and its renewed sense of grandeur, with a glistening chandelier, plush carpets, and butter-soft leather armchairs.

Indulge in the revamped dining alfresco experience, featuring a delightful new pizzeria and trattoria where you can enjoy hand-tossed pizzas, grilled Italian specialties, spicy chicken wings, tantalizing salads, and decadent desserts every evening.

She will embark on an Alaskan adventure, stopping at iconic ports of call, including Ketchikan, Sitka, Kodiak, and the Hubbard Glacier, with sailings ranging from seven to 12 days.

With nearly 300 excursion choices and the brand’s value promise of MORE™, travelers can experience Alaska’s natural wonders and local culture while enjoying a shore excursion credit of up to $1,600, as well as other valuable inclusions like free roundtrip airfare, airport transfers, Champagne, wine, gourmet specialty dining, and unlimited WiFi, making it the best value in luxury cruising.

NEW CULINARY EXPERIENCES

Indulge in the culinary expertise of one chef for every 10 guests while taking in the breathtaking views of Alaska’s seascapes at any of the seven open-seating gourmet restaurants. From the international and continental dishes of The Grand Dining Room to the impeccable steak at Polo Grill, the bold flavors of Pan-Asian cuisine at Red Ginger, authentic Italian dishes at Toscana, the classic French fares of Jacques, and the ever-shifting menus of Terrace Café, or the handcrafted pizzas of a new alfresco pizzeria at Waves Grill, every meal onboard Riviera becomes an unforgettable culinary experience.

ONBOARD ENTERTAINMENT

Each voyage is accompanied by a naturalist who provides insightful commentary and engaging guest speaker-style talks about the region’s incredible biodiversity, covering everything from the unique wildlife, including whales, bears, and seals, to the fascinating local culture and plant life. The Alaska Explorer Youth Program offers an unforgettable, enriching adventure for families traveling with children between 5 and 12. Experienced youth counselors supervise the program, including engaging activities, Alaska-inspired special events, and exciting games.

Guests can also participate in multiple hands-on cooking classes at Riviera‘s state-of-the-art Culinary Center, demonstrating the secrets behind much-loved Alaska and Pacific Northwest regional delicacies.

