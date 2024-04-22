Norwegian Cruise Line Launches 2024 Europe Season

Norwegian Cruise Line launched its 2024 Europe travel season on April 19, 2024, with the arrival of Norwegian Epic in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, before setting off on a 10-day Greek Isles and Italy voyage!

During the summer, guests can choose from 101 itineraries to 140 ports across various regions. Some itineraries offer overnight stays in cities like Istanbul, Florence, and Reykjavik. NCL will have nine ships in the region, including departures from New York City, Le Havre, and Oslo.

“As we return to Europe for this season, our goal remains consistent-curating unmatched and captivating experiences for guests to immerse in Europe’s most iconic and sought-after destinations, while delivering value for them to maximize their journey with us,” says David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In fact, we have found that cruising to Europe with NCL offers up to 40%2 more value than a similar land-based vacation, making it not just a memorable experience, but a cost-effective one. There is still time for guests to book that last-minute trip to Europe with NCL and enjoy the beauty of waking up in a new destination nearly every day.”

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Norwegian Star will sail open-jaw voyages to Iceland, Greenland, and Canada, with ports above the Arctic Circle on a 12- to 14-day journey between New York City and Reykjavik in July and August 2024.

Norwegian Getaway will explore the Greek Isles from Athens on seven- to 10-day roundtrip itineraries, visiting destinations like Istanbul, Santorini, and Mykonos, with select departures offering overnight stays in Istanbul for extended exploration.

Norwegian Viva will cruise the Mediterranean with nine, 10, and 11-day open-jaw voyages from May to November 2024, starting from ports like Athens, Lisbon, Venice, and Rome for extended vacation options.

Norwegian Escape will offer Western Mediterranean sailings from Barcelona, Civitavecchia, and Trieste with one day at sea on seven- to 11-day open-jaw voyages.

For those looking to delve deeper into Europe’s history, NCL’s Cruisetours program offers pre- or post-cruise options with flights, hotel stays, transportation, and excursions in 10 European destinations, including Istanbul, Paris, Barcelona, Reykjavik, Rome, and Venice.

RELATED: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE UNVEILS NEW CULINARY EXPERIENCES ABOARD NORWEGIAN AQUA

NCL’S FREESTYLE CRUISE

NCL’s Freestyle Cruising allows guests to customize their experience with no set schedules. Guests can further personalize their vacation with perks like specialty dining, drink packages, shore excursion credits, and more.

NCL cruises in Europe are available for booking through December 2025, allowing guests to plan their summer getaways.

Will you be sailing with NCL for their 2024 Europe season? Let us know in the comments!