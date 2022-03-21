MSC Cruises Partners with Formula 1 Racing

Pierfrancesco Vago MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman and Stefano Domenicali President & CEO of Formula 1 | Photo: Getty Images

A new partnership between Formula 1, the highest level of open-wheel single-seater racing cars, and MSC Cruises was announced this morning with the hope of boosting both brands visibility during the 2022 racing season. MSC Cruises is now the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1.

The deal is multi-years and began with the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2022 on March 20th.

According to MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, the focus on next-generation technology and sustainability was a primary reason for the new partnership.

“There is a strong shared ambition between us and F1 as we are both committed to investing in research to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation technologies – both maritime and environmental in our case – to build the future of our industries in a sustainable way. We are both working to continuously improve environmental performance with a clear vision to build a lasting legacy for future generations. We are looking forward to developing our relationship together as this exciting season unfolds.”