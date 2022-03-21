MSC Cruises Partners with Formula 1 Racing
Pierfrancesco Vago MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman and Stefano Domenicali President & CEO of Formula 1 | Photo: Getty Images
A new partnership between Formula 1, the highest level of open-wheel single-seater racing cars, and MSC Cruises was announced this morning with the hope of boosting both brands visibility during the 2022 racing season. MSC Cruises is now the Official Cruise Partner of Formula 1.
The deal is multi-years and began with the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2022 on March 20th.
According to MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, the focus on next-generation technology and sustainability was a primary reason for the new partnership.
“There is a strong shared ambition between us and F1 as we are both committed to investing in research to accelerate the development and adoption of next-generation technologies – both maritime and environmental in our case – to build the future of our industries in a sustainable way. We are both working to continuously improve environmental performance with a clear vision to build a lasting legacy for future generations. We are looking forward to developing our relationship together as this exciting season unfolds.”
The partnership also comes with a focus on sustainability as both companies have committed to becoming Net-Zero Carbon and are constantly developing state-of-the-art environmental technologies and solutions for both the cars and the ships.
Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, also noted the global synergies found between the two brands and their fan bases.
“We are thrilled to announce MSC Cruises as a new Global Partner of Formula 1, bringing together two truly global brands. It is a perfect partnership with both of us focused on delivering the best experience for our fans and customers globally and combining entertainment, luxury, and service. We are both committed to sustainable solutions, and MSC’s insight and expertise perfectly complement our global offering and will continue to enhance our brand.”