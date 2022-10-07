Cruise Deal of the Week – October 7, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

If you’re still looking for a cruise vacation to round out 2022, read on! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

5 DAY BAHAMAS AND CARIBBEAN CRUISE

Embarking from Fort Lauderdale on December 18, 2022, Holland America Line Nieuw Amsterdam spends a day at sea before arriving in Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and then another at sea before arriving at Half Moon Cay, Holland America’s private island resort.

If you’re looking for a cruise vacation that won’t break the bank, this is the one. Interior staterooms start at just $299 or book a balcony for $394. The cruise line is also offering up to $1,700 cash back, up to $300 in onboard credit, reduced deposits, kids sail free and more!

Let us know in the comments if you book it!