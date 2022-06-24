Cruise Deal of the Week – June 24, 2022

Happy Summer! As of Tuesday, we are officially in the midst of everyone’s favorite season and that has some cruisers looking forward to a cruise vacation somewhere tropical when the weather starts to get colder in a few months. If you don’t have your next cruise vacation on the books, now is a great time to lock down your trip as most ships still aren’t at full capacity and there are lots of perks for booking.

Here’s a fun cruise deal from Princess Cruises that you won’t want to miss! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Caribbean Cruise from Galveston

Leaving from Galveston, TX on January 15, 2023, Ruby Princess sets sail on a 7-day cruise to Mexico with calls on Majuhual, Roatan and Cozumel with three sea days mixed in. Those who book can take advantage of up to $1,700 in onboard credit and 25% off for booking for 2023. Inside rooms start at just $439 and there are seven sailing dates to choose from between January 2023 and April 2023.

If you don’t have your winter cruise on the books yet, then why not this one!