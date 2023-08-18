Cruise Deal Of The Week – August 18, 2023

Hey cruisers, we are excited to share this cruise deal with you!

American Queen Voyages is Ringing in the Holiday Season Early with a Holiday Sailabration Offer! Keep reading to learn more!

AQV HOLIDAY SAILABRATION OFFER

The Holiday Sailabration offer is available for booking now through October 31, 2023.

On select voyages in 2023, travelers can get in the holiday season on North America’s rivers while receiving up to $3,000 in savings, a $600 air credit, and a $200 “Your Choice” onboard credit per stateroom.

The themed voyages, including Thanksgiving, Christmas Cruises, and New Year’s celebrations, will bring festive entertainment and culinary specialties at sea.

AQV is introducing new Christmas Markets on select Lower Mississippi River voyages.

“With the holiday season right around the corner, we’re excited to announce our Holiday Sailabration offer that will make our cruises even more accessible for travelers looking to sail with us this year,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “Our Holidays on the River sailings will take guests to enchanting destinations during the most magical time of the year while enjoying even more festivities than ever before.”