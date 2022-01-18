All 12 of the hybrid ships will be built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD with the first two already under construction and due for delivery in 2023. At 241 feet long and 56 feet wide, each Project Blue ship will have the space to accommodate 109 passengers and 50 crew. Each will feature the hybrid catamaran design that enables both shallow draft access and stable sailing along lakes, rivers, bays, and America’s coastline.

“Together with Chesapeake Shipbuilding, we built the first modern riverboats in the country. Now we are proud to introduce another new ship design for domestic exploration. American has specialized in small ship cruising for over 30 years, and continuing to innovate and expand the possibilities for cruising close to home is central to our mission,” Robertson continued.

Studio DADO of Miami, FL lent their expertise to the elegant, modern decor found on board, including the 56 staterooms ranging from large standards to suites and singles. Each ship will also showcase an expansive forward lounge with 270 degree views

