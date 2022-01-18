American Cruise Lines Reveals New Ship Design
American Cruise Lines announced this morning a new fleet of go-anywhere cruise ships designed specifically for the U.S. market. Project Blue, the codename for the newbuilds, will more than double the nation’s current capacity for domestic coastal cruises when the 12 hybrid catamaran sister ships arrive. The first two will debut in 2023 offering East Coast itineraries and will be named American Eagle and American Glory—namesakes of the company’s first two small U.S.-built ships.
According to Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, the goal was to build a vessel that can literally go anywhere.
“Project Blue started as a design challenge to create a boat small enough for New England harbors and stable enough for the Alaska Inside Passage, with a draft shallow enough for the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. These boats can run almost anywhere, and because there will be 12 of them, they will be deployed all over the United States,” he said.
All 12 of the hybrid ships will be built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD with the first two already under construction and due for delivery in 2023. At 241 feet long and 56 feet wide, each Project Blue ship will have the space to accommodate 109 passengers and 50 crew. Each will feature the hybrid catamaran design that enables both shallow draft access and stable sailing along lakes, rivers, bays, and America’s coastline.
“Together with Chesapeake Shipbuilding, we built the first modern riverboats in the country. Now we are proud to introduce another new ship design for domestic exploration. American has specialized in small ship cruising for over 30 years, and continuing to innovate and expand the possibilities for cruising close to home is central to our mission,” Robertson continued.
Studio DADO of Miami, FL lent their expertise to the elegant, modern decor found on board, including the 56 staterooms ranging from large standards to suites and singles. Each ship will also showcase an expansive forward lounge with 270 degree views
