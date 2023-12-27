Why You Should Book Norwegian Viva’s The Haven

Welcome to Norwegian Viva’s The Haven, a ship within a ship where luxury and personalized service truly shine. If you’re looking for an unparalleled experience, keep reading to discover why The Haven is worth every moment of your voyage.

24/7 BUTLER SERVICE

The Haven offers a comprehensive 24/7 butler service that caters to your every need throughout your cruise. Your personal butler is there to provide exceptional service and assist with a range of tasks, including unpacking and packing your bags, making specialty dining reservations, and taking care of your laundry and shoe shining. They will ensure your suite is clean and stocked with preferred amenities. Your butler is also available to fulfill any special requests, such as organizing private events or arranging shore excursions.

Additionally, your butler can offer assistance with any technical or technological needs you may have, whether it be troubleshooting issues with Wi-Fi connectivity, setting up entertainment systems, or accessing onboard digital services. They can provide guidance and support to ensure you can make the most of the ship’s amenities.

While your butler is there to assist, they also respect your privacy and personal space. They will always be available when you need them but will remain unobtrusive so that you can enjoy your cruise at your own pace. With exceptional attention to detail, personalized service, and a willingness to cater to your needs, your butler aims to make your cruise experience truly unforgettable.

DINING EXPERIENCE

The Haven Lounge is an exclusive retreat for members of The Haven on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Prima class, Jewel Class, Epic, Breakaway, and Breakaway Plus class ships. This elegant space provides a tranquil ambiance for socializing, enjoying cocktails from The Haven Bar, or simply relaxing.

For an exceptional dining experience, The Haven Restaurant offers a delectable selection of crafted dishes, surpassing the ship’s main dining rooms and specialty restaurants.

Guests can request their personal butler to serve meals in the privacy of their suite, ensuring an intimate dining experience.

Haven guests also enjoy daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner in The Haven Restaurant or designated specialty restaurants (dinner service not available on Jewel Class ships). They have priority when reserving restaurants and entertainment and have the option to have specialty dining delivered to their suite from any restaurant (cover charges apply).

Additional amenities include a 24-hour suite room service menu, a Nespresso Coffeemaker and Tea Forte tea bags, and nightly treats delivered to their door.

Guests staying in Owner’s Suites and Garden Villas receive extra perks such as one bottle of Moet Champagne upon embarkation, a custom selection of liquor, daily spring water, sparkling water, and canned sodas.

For all other suites, one bottle of sparkling wine and one bottle of spring water are provided upon embarkation.

With all these services and amenities, The Haven ensures impeccable service, exceptional quality, and a memorable culinary experience.

THE HAVEN STATEROOMS AND SUITES