fbpx
November 15, 2023

Scenic Group Offers Mega-Deals for Black Friday

Prepare to save big this Black Friday with Scenic Group’s mega-deals! 

Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours have announced deals for both lines for river and ocean sailings. Bookings made between November 15, 2023, and November 30, 2023, are combinable with 2-for-1 fares. 

MORE ABOUT THE DEALS

Emerald Cruises:

  • Up to $4,500 per suite savings on 2024 river sailings. 
  • Save up to $6,000 per suite with Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.

Scenic:

  • Up to $5,000 savings per suite on 2024 itineraries.
  • 11-day Normandy & Gems of the Seine, traveling from Paris to Honfleur, and two Mekong itineraries.
  • Save up to $15,000 per suite on select voyages.

Click below to explore both Emerald and Scenic Black Friday offers

Emerald Offers:

Scenic Offers:

//////

Julie Rosner is the Digital Editorial Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

You may also like