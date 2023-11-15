November 15, 2023 Julie Rosner
Scenic Group Offers Mega-Deals for Black Friday
Prepare to save big this Black Friday with Scenic Group’s mega-deals!
Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours have announced deals for both lines for river and ocean sailings. Bookings made between November 15, 2023, and November 30, 2023, are combinable with 2-for-1 fares.
MORE ABOUT THE DEALS
Emerald Cruises:
- Up to $4,500 per suite savings on 2024 river sailings.
- Save up to $6,000 per suite with Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.
Scenic:
- Up to $5,000 savings per suite on 2024 itineraries.
- 11-day Normandy & Gems of the Seine, traveling from Paris to Honfleur, and two Mekong itineraries.
- Save up to $15,000 per suite on select voyages.
Click below to explore both Emerald and Scenic Black Friday offers