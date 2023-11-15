Scenic Group Offers Mega-Deals for Black Friday

Prepare to save big this Black Friday with Scenic Group’s mega-deals!

Emerald Cruises and Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours have announced deals for both lines for river and ocean sailings. Bookings made between November 15, 2023, and November 30, 2023, are combinable with 2-for-1 fares.

MORE ABOUT THE DEALS

Emerald Cruises:

Up to $4,500 per suite savings on 2024 river sailings.

Save up to $6,000 per suite with Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara .

Scenic:

Up to $5,000 savings per suite on 2024 itineraries.

Paris to Honfleur, and two 11-day Normandy & Gems of the Seine , traveling fromto Honfleur, and two Mekong itineraries.

Save up to $15,000 per suite on select voyages.

Click below to explore both Emerald and Scenic Black Friday offers

Emerald Offers:

Scenic Offers: