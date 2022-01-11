Chances are you didn’t make much use of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Latitudes Rewards Program in 2020 or 2021. But there’s some good news for frequent NCL cruisers who are looking to make full use of the program in 2022.

The cruise line has enhanced the rewards program with a newly redesigned tier structure that will make it easier for cruisers to sail their way through the tiers and enjoy all the benefits that come with. Cruisers earn one Rewards Point for every night they sail, with an additional point per night for suite and The Haven by Norwegian guests, as well as for members who book a Latitudes Rewards Insider Offer. Guests are automatically enrolled in the program once they return home from their first cruise.

Updated Latitudes Rewards Program Tiers

The updated rewards program is now made up of seven tiers, including a brand-new Diamond status as well as Sapphire, which replaces the previous Platinum Plus tier. Almost all tiers now feature a reduced points requirement to unlock each new status level, allowing cruisers a faster rise to the top. For example, Silver status is now available to guests with 20 Rewards Points, compared to 30 previously, allowing guests who book a 10-day voyage in a suite to automatically reach Silver status after a single cruise.



Not only will cruisers enjoy a quicker journey to the top tier, they’ll also have access to a range of new onboard experiences and special offers tiered according to their status, including a one-time free cabin upgrade, Wines Around the World tasting experience, Sail & Sustain Mixology experience, member cruises, internet package discounts and the novelty signature tier-status pins.

Other onboard perks to being a Latitudes Rewards Program member include members-only cocktail parties, complimentary specialty dining and laundry service plus priority tender and disembarkation, as well as enjoy discounted shore excursions, duty-free shopping, photo packages and spa treatments. Not a bad haul for just taking a vacation!