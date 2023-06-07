Explora Journeys EXPLORA I Opens First Rolex Boutique At Sea

Explora Journeys EXPLORA I has opened the first-ever Rolex boutique at sea! Take a break from lying by the pool and visit the Rolex boutique to purchase some of the world’s most iconic timepieces!

“We are elated to be partnering with Rolex, a like-minded Geneva based Swiss luxury brand that very much shares our values and our long-term sustainable vision,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys. “It enables us to offer our discerning travelers the opportunity to purchase Rolex watches while sailing on board EXPLORA I. We believe that this new retail location will be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their journey experience.”