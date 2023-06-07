Explora Journeys EXPLORA I Opens First Rolex Boutique At Sea
Explora Journeys EXPLORA I has opened the first-ever Rolex boutique at sea! Take a break from lying by the pool and visit the Rolex boutique to purchase some of the world’s most iconic timepieces!
“We are elated to be partnering with Rolex, a like-minded Geneva based Swiss luxury brand that very much shares our values and our long-term sustainable vision,” said Michael Ungerer, CEO of Explora Journeys. “It enables us to offer our discerning travelers the opportunity to purchase Rolex watches while sailing on board EXPLORA I. We believe that this new retail location will be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their journey experience.”
MORE ABOUT THE ROLEX BOUTIQUE
- The store will open on board EXPLORA I on July 17, 2023, and will be available exclusively to Explora Journeys guests.
- Knowledgeable and experienced hosts, who were trained by Rolex, will run the new Rolex boutique.
- The new Rolex boutique will offer personalized shopping assistance to discerning travelers by managing the allocation of watches per suite for an exclusive and curated shopping experience.
