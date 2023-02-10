On August 13, 2021, CEO and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff created Cruise and Travel, the series that takes viewers to new destinations around the world through a storytelling journey. Panoff has visited Alaska, Antarctica, The USVI, Israel, New England, Canada, St. Kitts, Tahiti, and St. Maarten throughout the series. Viewers will get a glimpse of these locations from a different perspective.

Our Cruise and Travel series aims to connect viewers with cruise lines and destinations, and share knowledge about the places visited. Guests can visit key monumental areas from the comfort of their homes, witness history, and learn more about the world around them. Bill Panoff provides a unique perspective on destinations, with fun twists and turns along the way. Guests will learn current travel trends, historical information on each location visited, and how to become a better traveler overall.

Whether you’re planning your own trip or a trip for others, our travel show will showcase all the new and available itineraries and excursions to explore when visiting each location. Each show will reveal a new location, upcoming innovations, and what to expect when you come and vacation on your own. Even if you’ve visited these destinations or sailed on these cruise lines, you’ll learn something new after watching our travel show.

Whichever cruise or destination you’re looking to visit, we have something for everyone to enjoy in this series. Discover the power of storytelling with us today!

Explore our full list of travel show experiences on our Cruise and Travel With Bill Panoff YouTube channel today. Click here to learn more!