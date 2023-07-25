From July 24th through October 31st, 2023, guests can enjoy 10% early booking savings on all cabin levels for 2024 voyages to Alaska or the Canadian Coastal & Olympic Peninsula Adventures.

More about the offer

Guests can save from $720 to $2,980 per cabin on 2024 itineraries with the offer.

A $250 per person deposit is needed to secure these savings.

For all new bookings, guests who pay their final balance in full, by cash, on or before October 31st, 2023, will receive a 10% early final payment savings (EFP).

Combined total savings of up to 20%, early booking savings & early final payment savings (EBS + EFP).

UnCruise Adventures is also offering special savings for warm water cruises. Guests can save $400 per person/$800 per cabin for all sailings in Baja, Mexico, or Hawaii, also valid between July 24th through October 31st, 2023.

In addition, UnCruise Adventures is offering savings of $500 per person on individual sailings or a buy one, get half off the second cabin of equal value for 2023 adventures on the Columbia & Snake Rivers, Pacific Northwest and Belize sailings.

These offers are valid for bookings made from July 24th to September 1st, 2023, and are combinable with loyalty savings, refer a friend, and kids in nature savings.

“UnCruise Adventures is all about providing unforgettable experiences in some of the world’s most stunning destinations,” said CEO Captain Dan Blanchard. “These ‘Holidays in July’ offers are our way of making these experiences even more accessible. We believe that adventure is the best gift you can give yourself, and there’s no better time to unwrap it than now. Book early, save more, and get your holiday shopping done now.”