The Amazing Mediterranean with Norwegian Cruise Line

What Is There to Do on a Norwegian Cruise Line Sailing?

From award-winning entertainment to thrilling activities, a Norwegian Cruise Line sailing is packed with excitement and guests have no shortage of entertainment options while on board. After a day ashore in exotic Mediterranean ports like Palma, Mallorca or Cagliari,Sardinia, guests return to the ship to enjoy top entertainment at sea like Burn the Floor, The Choir of Man, and The Donna Summer Musical, just to name a few.

Those looking for a thrill are in for a treat as Norwegian Cruise Line’s activities and features are some of the most exciting at sea. The ThrillPlex activity zone is chock full of stimulating experiences like the only racetracks at sea, augmented-reality laser tag, water slides which drop over the edge of the ship in the Aqua Park and even virtual gaming experiences at the Galaxy Pavilion.

Your Mediterranean cruise vacation is waiting and Norwegian Cruise Line is here to provide an experience that fits your definition of the perfect vacation. With so much to see, do, and eat while cruising the Mediterranean, you need a cruise line capable of it all. Norwegian Cruise Line takes freedom to new heights so if you’re ready to explore the many experiences offered by a Mediterranean sailing, don’t wait to book one of the many itineraries available!

Have you cruised to the Mediterranean with Norwegian Cruise Line? Let us know in the comments!