The 5 Best European Cruises To Wine Country

If you’re a wine enthusiast, there are several cruise lines that offer educational and immersive itineraries to renowned wine regions. One of the advantages of opting for a wine-centric cruise is the opportunity to sample and learn about both Old and New World wines, guided by experienced sommeliers and wine experts. With world-famous port visits to destinations like Bordeaux, Champagne, and Burgundy, this article is sure to assist you in finding the ideal cruise line and best possible itinerary to renowned wine regions in Europe. To learn more about which cruise lines offer itineraries to wine countries, keep reading!

1. Viking River Cruises

Viking River Cruises presents an exceptional itinerary with a roundtrip voyage to and from Bordeaux, France. This captivating river cruise navigates the Gironde, Dordogne, and Garonne Rivers, crafting an ideal route for wine enthusiasts. Along this scenic journey, guests will savor some of France’s most exquisite and renowned varietals, cognac, and truffles. The adventure encompasses visits to historic castles, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and meandering vineyards. Whether one’s preference is for red or white wines, champagne, or dessert wines, participants can indulge in a diverse selection of flavors during this iconic voyage. For further details on this sailing, please visit the Viking River Cruises website.

2. Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways boasts some of the most magnificent vessels and presents some of the most enchanting itineraries to wine country. We highly recommend the 10-day river cruise from Nice to Chalon-sur-Saône, which explores the French Riviera, encompassing sections of the Mediterranean Sea, the Rhône, and the Saône Rivers. Excursions on this journey include once-in-a-lifetime experiences, such as visiting the world-famous wine cellars of Châteauneuf-du-Pape to sample varietals from the Rhône wine region. As the voyage nears its conclusion, guests will be treated to the scenic hills and vineyards of the Mâconnais region, renowned for its Chardonnay. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to partake in a wine-tasting session led by experts within the cellars of a medieval castle! To book a sailing aboard an Avalon Waterways river cruise ship, please visit their website.

3. Uniworld Cruises’ “Connoisseur Collection Sailings”

If you’re a wine enthusiast looking for a more exclusive river cruise experience, Uniworld Cruises presents its distinctive Connoisseur Collection Sailings, tailored for wine and food connoisseurs. This boutique river cruise line offers a range of exceptional sailings, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, Provence, Normandy, the Douro River Valley, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to explore five-star restaurants and truffle farms while gaining insights into the finest wines and ports of France and Portugal. Sailings that include Bordeaux will visit La Cité du Vin, a famed museum celebrating French wines. To plan your Uniworld Cruises vacation, visit their website for more detailed information.

4. Barge Lady Cruises

For guests seeking an ultra-luxurious vacation, Barge Lady Cruises offers 4 private charter options that sail to Champagne, France. The C’est La Vie sailing accommodates up to 8 guests and includes visits to the church of Dom Perignon (the monk credited as the creator of champagne), a private family-run vineyard named Ployez Jacquemart, and more. The Coquelicot sailing accommodates up to 6 guests and features a private tour and champagne tasting at the renowned Taissy vineyard, five-course meals crafted by the vessel’s private chef, and a visit to the world-famous Veuve-Clicquot champagne house for tastings and an expert-led tour.

The Saroche sailing experience accommodates up to 6 guests, capturing the beauty and allure of the Champagne region. Guests aboard this vessel can anticipate daily champagne tastings known as “bubbles du jour”, expertly led by Captain and Sommelier Jason Ashcroft. Additionally, indulge in a delightful chocolate and champagne tasting at the boutique chocolatier Thibaut and explore visits to exclusive private champagne houses. Lastly, for larger charters, guests can book a sailing aboard the Panache, accommodating up to 12 guests. On this two-story vessel, guests will savor a tour and a glass of bubbly at the iconic Moët & Chandon champagne house, explore the Grand Cru winery of Frerejeam Frères, and visit La Maison Pannier, a champagne house with medieval underground cellars. To reserve an exclusive sailing aboard a Barge Lady Cruises’ vessel to Champagne, please visit their website.

5. AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways is an excellent choice for enthusiasts, providing a diverse range of over 60 sailings with more than 20 unique itineraries to prominent wine regions. Each voyage aboard the brand’s vessels revolves around wine knowledge, curated by master sommeliers, vineyard owners, and other industry experts. From engaging lectures and enriching shore excursions to delightful tastings and curated dining events, guests will depart their vacation with a newfound love and appreciation for the art of winemaking. This river cruise line explores a variety of standout ports, including Portugal, France, Austria, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Luxembourg, and more. AmaWaterways doesn’t limit its focus to Old World wines; it also sails to New World regions in North America. For more information on the enticing sailing options provided by AmaWaterways, please visit their website.

Whether guests opt for a more intimate experience with a select group of friends aboard Barge Lady Cruises or choose a slightly larger booking with Viking River Cruises, they are certain to depart their vacation enriched with a wealth of knowledge about a myriad of wines. From enjoying port in Portugal to sampling champagne in the very abbey where Dom Perignon invented the extraordinary wine, any cruise to a European wine region is bound to be a vacation of a lifetime, creating enduring memories.

Have you taken a wine river cruise before? Tell us about your experience in the comments!

By Danielle Morris