January 26, 2023 Julie Rosner
St. Maarten Before The Island
Welcome to the beautiful island of St. Maarten! St. Maarten is one of the best-known islands in the Caribbean, known for its beaches, culture, and fantastic shopping. Its cobblestone streets, outdoor cafes, world-class restaurants, and vibrant nightlife make it a great destination for travelers looking for a relaxing, enjoyable vacation. The island is 37 square miles, making it easy to explore in a short amount of time. Join Bill Panoff to explore the “friendly island” and see what St. Maarten has to offer!
During the trip guests will visit the following spots:
- Old street
- Philipsburg on the Dutch Side of the Island
- Great Bay Beach
- The Villages
- Philipsburg Village
- Border Monument
- Nectar
- Amsterdam Cheese & Liquor Store
- Parotte Ville
- Seaside Nature Park
