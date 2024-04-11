Reminisce on Porthole Party 2024

This year’s 18th annual Porthole Party set a new standard for success in the cruise industry, boasting record-breaking attendance and drawing the top figures in the business.

The event was a dynamic showcase of networking opportunities, thought-provoking discussions, and engaging moments, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

As the event concluded, anticipation for the 19th annual Porthole Party was already palpable, with expectations running high to exceed the achievements of this year.

The Porthole Party’s increasing popularity and prestige reaffirm its status as the paramount gathering in the cruise industry, showcasing its continued growth and influence.

Here’s to another triumphant Porthole Party and the ongoing prosperity of the industry. Until next year!