Paul Gauguin Cruises To Provide Medical Service Program to Remote Regions of French Polynesia

A new partnership between Paul Gauguin Cruises and the French Polynesian government works to provide healthcare assistance to the region’s most isolated islands. The collaboration between the two parties aims to service health care solutions by offering volunteer consultations by the doctors of Paul Gauguin Cruises during scheduled port calls; and second, by providing transportation free of charge aboard The Gauguin to health professionals commissioned by the government’s Health Directorate to ensure advance specialized consultations (CSA).

The “Taote Gauguin” medical partnership agreement was signed on Monday, August 21, 2023 by Cédric Mercadal, French Polynesia’s Minister of Health in charge of Prevention and Generalized Social Protection, and Florence Courbière, on behalf of Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT, the line’s parent company.

“We are honored to partner with French Polynesia’s medical community to provide essential services in the wonderful communities we admire and respect so deeply. The Taote Gauguin initiative allows us to further support the people who have so warmly welcomed Paul Gauguin Cruises into their lives for 25 years, proudly sharing their cultures, traditions, and natural wonders with our guests,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT USA.

Details of the Future Program Helping Locals

The testing phase of the collaboration, which included three shifts of medical consultations, took place during a voyage on July 29, 2023 through August 12, 2023. The phase helped better understand the program’s logistics and assess medical and operational needs and constraints, and refine the terms of the agreement.

“It was a very successful effort marked by over 20 consultations with patients aged from six months to 77 years, three of whom were sent on board for X-rays. Fatu Hiva has no medical imaging facilities so two ultrasounds were also carried out. The team was delighted to be able to provide such important medical services, ” said Captain Michel Quioc.

The program features 40 consultation shifts during the year to citizens of the Marquesas, one of French Polynesia’s most remote regions. The transport of medical specialists from Tahiti to the islands will double medical attentiveness with patients also receiving medical treatments onboard such as x-rays and ultrasounds.

By Adalyn Dugas