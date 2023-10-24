Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces 2025 Moana Explorer Program in Partnership with Te mana te moana  

Paul Gauguin Cruises announces its 2025 Moana Explorer Program voyages for guests aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin .

Tailored to children ages six to 15, the complimentary program is offered in collaboration with Te mana o te moana , a South Pacific marine education and conservation foundation. The program is designed to engage children with hands-on and interactive activities. These activities will showcase cultural and natural wonders throughout the region.

“In 2025, we will mark a milestone fifth year of our exclusive partnership with Te mana o te moana, which continues to offer our young explorers authentically enriching experiences throughout the Islands of Tahiti. From learning about the care and protection of sea turtles, to playing beach “Survivor” games to hiking volcanic mountains, and snorkeling in pristine lagoons, the program goes far beyond the formulaic structure of traditional children’s programs and provides memories they will forever cherish,” said Susan Robison, General Manager of Sales and Marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises.

Activities include exploring underwater life, conducting water experiments, creating natural jewelry, treasure hunting, learning about Tahitian culture, discovering island legends and geology, designing a Polynesian tattoo, and more.

“We are thrilled that our partnership with Paul Gauguin Cruises is continuing for a fifth year in 2025, especially as the line shares our deep devotion to preserving the unique culture, wildlife, and wilderness of French Polynesia. We appreciate the opportunity to have direct, hands-on engagement with these younger guests aboard The Gauguin as we recognize that today’s youngsters are tomorrow’s custodians of our planet,” said Hélène Duran, General Manager at Te mana o te moana.

Moana Explorer Program Summer and Holiday Voyage Dates

7-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands: June 14, 2025; July 26, 2025; and August 23, 2025.

7-Night More Society Islands & Tahiti: July 5, 2025; August 2, 2025; and August 30, 2025.

10-Night More Society Islands & Tuamotus : June 4, 2025.

11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands : December 27, 2025.

14-Night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Island: June 21, 2025; July 12, 2025; and August 9, 2025.

The program must be booked aboard m/s Paul Gauguin. Guests should note that there is no fee for signing up. The program is provided by Paul Gauguin Cruises’ all-inclusive cruise fares.

By Adalyn Duga