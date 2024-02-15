Oceania Cruises Announces Your World Magazine

Oceania Cruises will release the first issue of Your World magazine in February 2024, partnering with media company SANDOW. The travel magazine will be shared with past and potential guests and travel advisors.

“Our well-traveled curious guests are always seeking their next exciting destination along with new and hidden gems in favorite places, which is why we are delighted to partner with the talented team at SANDOW to introduce our first-ever Your World magazine, which offers insights and inspiration to visit destinations worldwide,” commented Oceania Cruises’ President, Frank A Del Rio. “We set out to raise the bar with our custom travel magazine, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the results – the high-caliber content will resonate with our guests and it’s beautifully executed. We’re already excitedly planning the next issue.”

MORE ABOUT THE ISSUE

Your World magazine offers high-quality travel content from experienced writers to inspire travelers to explore new and classic destinations.

The magazine aims to motivate Oceania Cruises’ guests to dream and explore more.

The magazine will release three issues annually, with the second in the summer and the third in autumn, to ensure that recommendations remain timely for upcoming seasons.

The premiere issue of Your World magazine focuses on the theme of the ‘Great Vacation’, highlighting trips taken with loved ones for relaxation and new experiences. The magazine provides recommendations for cities like Lisbon, Oslo, Newport, and Ketchikan, discusses the Stockholm food scene, explores culinary regions in Sweden, and shares tips for planning a cruise. Additionally, readers can enjoy a writer’s experience reconnecting with nature in Norway and Denmark, as well as the top ten experiences in Alaska for visitors.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with Oceania Cruises. SANDOW could not have been more excited to work with Oceania Cruises to develop their premiere issue of the Your World travel magazine,” said Kate Kelly Smith, EVP + Chief Sales Officer of SANDOW. “When you consider the deep experience we have with Oceania Cruises’ target audience across our brand portfolio, the collaboration is an ideal fit, and we look forward to the coming issues this year, and beyond.”

The magazine is available to view online here and on request via this form .

Will you be reading the latest issue? Let us know in the comments!