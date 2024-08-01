Norwegian Cruise Line Enhances Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced a series of enhancements for the Norwegian Encore that will elevate guests’ onboard experience.

The updates will include a new Spice H2O, expanded dining at Cagney’s Steakhouse and Teppanyaki, redesigned suites in The Haven, and 24 new balcony staterooms.

MORE ABOUT THE ENHANCEMENTS

Norwegian Encore will undergo a two-week dry dock from November 18 to December 2, 2024. During this time, a new Spice H2O will be introduced as an adults-only outdoor area located away from the main pool deck. This space will replace the existing laser tag arena and will feature a revised design by Studio Dado, combining elements from Spice H2O on the Breakaway-Plus Class with those from Infinity Beach on the Prima Class vessels. The new area will include multiple hot tubs, eight-day beds surrounded by pools, and a bar offering a variety of cocktails.

The enhancements will also expand two popular specialty dining options. Cagney’s Steakhouse, which recently earned the 2024 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, will expand into the former Los Lobos space on deck eight. Teppanyaki will take over Coco’s on deck six to increase capacity. Additionally, Ocean Blue will be transformed into Palomar, focusing on Mediterranean seafood cuisine.

Norwegian Encore will expand its Premier Owner’s Suites in The Haven by Norwegian from two bedrooms to three. The new suites will feature three and a half bathrooms, a renovated living room, a master bedroom, outdoor balcony furniture, and a separate dining room.

Norwegian Encore will also add 24 new balconies and two club balcony staterooms, repurposing part of the Observation Lounge.

These enhancements will complement family-friendly offerings, including the Norwegian Encore Speedway, Aqua Park with multi-story waterslides, and Galaxy Pavilion virtual reality complex.

“Our guests’ wants and needs are at the forefront of every decision that we make, and enhancing Norwegian Encore with more of the experiences they value showcases our commitment to just that,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “From more space for adults to relax, to more opportunities to enjoy their favorite dining options and beyond, we are dedicated to providing our guests with an elevated onboard experience as part of their dream vacation.”

After a two-week dry dock, Norwegian Encore will sail on a 12-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to Miami. It will then offer seven-day Caribbean cruises through March 2025, visiting Puerto Plata, Tortola, St. Thomas, and Great Stirrup Cay. In summer 2025, it will operate seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

