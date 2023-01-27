Here’s What To Expect On An Adults-Only Cruise

Have you ever wondered about adult-only cruising? While many of us enjoy cruising with our families or children, sometimes it’s nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives and book an adults-only cruise. If you are curious about what to expect, keep reading.

VIRGIN VOYAGES

If you’re looking for a relaxing adults-only experience, check out Virgin Voyages! Virgin Voyages offers one of the most popular adult-only cruises out of the United States. In late 2021, Virgin Voyages’ first adults-only cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, sailed her maiden voyage after a long delay due to the pandemic. To sail aboard Scarlet Lady, you must be 18 years or older. While aboard the 2,770-passenger vessel, you’ll notice no set dining times or dress codes, maintaining the casual atmosphere the cruise line intended to create for the adults-only experience.

Scarlet Lady is also known for her edgy additions. Guests can take in a drag show brunch or even get a tattoo at the first-ever tattoo studio at sea. She is also known for Redemption, a unique and transformative spa onboard. The spa has a mud room, a salt room, and a hydrotherapy pool for guests to enjoy. After closing, the spa transforms into a club setting featuring DJs, dancing, and more.

In March 2022, the cruise line launched its second adults-only cruise ship, Valiant Lady. This newer ship also has an occupancy of 2,770 passengers and includes all of the amenities found on Scarlet Lady, including the tattoo parlor, a drag brunch, a no-dress code policy, and the spa-turned-club.

Virgin Voyages is launching two more adult-only cruise ships in 2023 and 2024.

VIKING CRUISES

Looking for relaxation and adventure in a kid-free environment? Viking Cruises has you covered. All of Viking’s ocean, river, and expedition cruises are adults-only experiences. Guests must be 18 years or older to board any Viking Cruises’ ship. Cruise fares include Wi-Fi, meals from onboard restaurants, and beverages with lunch and dinner. Instead of limbo and pool deck activities, guests can expect more lectures and information on the history and culture of each destination visited. Viking offers onboard entertainment like destination-themed performances, expert-led lectures, and cooking classes.

P&O CRUISES

If you are looking for a more relaxing and serene adults-only atmosphere, P&O Cruises might have the cruise for you. P&O Cruises has also embraced the adults-only cruising atmosphere. The U.K. cruise line has two adults-only ships, Arcadia and Aurora, that are exclusively for adults 18 or older.

With an occupancy of 1,874 passengers, Aurora sails to the Mediterranean, Spain, Portugal, the Baltic region, the United States, and Canada, as well as a world cruise. While onboard, guests can enjoy a kid-free environment with more sophisticated culinary options, cocktail time, and an overall relaxing atmosphere.

The newer and larger of the two, Arcadia, has an occupancy of 2,094 guests. Enjoy delectable cuisine at the five restaurants and 10 cafes on board, which includes Indian-style cuisine and seafood by renowned British chef, Marco Pierre White. Passengers can enjoy cocktails at the ship’s cocktail and champagne bar, Intermezzo, or any of the other bars and lounges onboard.

AURORA EXPEDITIONS

If you’re looking for an adult-only experience filled with adventure, check out Aurora Expeditions’ adult-only cruise to Antarctica. Passengers can expect a thrilling expedition filled with icebergs, up-close interactions with penguin colonies, albatrosses, and leopard seals, along with photography lessons so you can capture each once-in-a-lifetime moment onboard. If you’ve been looking to hone your photography skills or are interested in photography, this voyage offers lectures, presentations, tips, and hands-on teaching experiences from photography experts.

ADULT-ONLY SPACES ON CRUISE SHIPS

Along with the adult-only cruising experiences, there are also a number of cruise lines that offer adult-only amenities. For example, Carnival’s Serenity Adult-Only Retreat is a kid-free section on most ships in their fleet. In this area, only passengers 21 years and older are permitted. While it’s only an area on an otherwise loud and family-friendly ship, this area is a place for adults to escape the hustle and bustle and relax with a cocktail.

Norwegian Cruise Line also has three adults-only outdoor areas for guests 18 and older. These areas can be found on Norwegian’s Bliss, Joy, Escape, Getaway, and Breakaway ships. The outdoor area is perfect for enjoying a cocktail and soaking up the sun without the loud music or screaming children.

If you’re looking for an adults-only cruising experience, hopefully, one of these cruise lines has caught your eye. Let us know your favorite adult-only cruising experience in the comments down below.