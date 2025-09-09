Holland America & RWS Global Bring Fosse & Verdon Legacy

Today, Holland America Line and RWS Global announced the debut of “Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway,” a live musical and multimedia tribute to Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Developed with The Verdon Fosse Legacy®, this is the first international staging of their work at sea.

Set to premiere this November aboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam, the production features musical numbers inspired by Fosse’s choreography, along with archival audio and video projected on a 270-degree screen. The show highlights the duo’s contributions from Broadway to film, including Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity, Cabaret, and Chicago. Choreography is reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy® and staged by Dylis Croman and Alyssa Epstein, accompanied by powerful vocals performing beloved songs from these shows.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with RWS Global to be the first to bring the indelible legacy of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to our guests,” said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment and enrichment for Holland America Line. “Guests have expressed a strong desire for more Broadway-style productions, and we couldn’t imagine a better way to deliver than by celebrating two legends of the performing arts. The renowned work of Fosse and Verdon has captivated audiences across stage, film and television, and we’re proud to offer this exclusive Holland America Line experience as part of our commitment to world-class entertainment.”

“The influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon on the world of entertainment is unparalleled,” said Craig Laurie, chief creative officer at RWS Global. “Their artistic partnership transformed music and dance into a storytelling language that transcends stage and screen, with their influence still pulsing through live entertainment today. We’re thrilled to join forces with Holland America Line and The Verdon Fosse Legacy® to honor their iconic works and create a bold, unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The production also marks a broader partnership between RWS Global and The Verdon Fosse Legacy®, granting RWS Global exclusive rights to produce original performances inspired by the duo. Holland America Line will hold exclusive cruise rights to these productions for the next five years, making it the sole provider of Fosse and Verdon’s work at sea.

“Kicking off this partnership with RWS Global by debuting ‘Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway’ on Holland America Line is a powerful step in educating international audiences about the artistry of my parents, Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon,” said Nicole Fosse, founder and artistic director of The Verdon Fosse Legacy®. “RWS Global’s worldwide reach makes them a trusted partner in taking this legacy international. They understand the power in preserving the historical impact of my parents’ work and recognize that maintaining this legacy is about sharing and educating audiences, which is crucial for the future generations.”

Holland America Line’s 10+ year partnership with RWS Global has shaped the cruise line’s entertainment offerings. As RWS Global’s first cruise client, Holland America Line helped expand the company beyond theme parks into maritime entertainment. Together, they continue to deliver innovative productions that elevate the guest experience across the fleet.

As The Verdon Fosse Legacy® and RWS Global collaborate further, additional live entertainment offerings will be unveiled, celebrating the enduring influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.