Disney Cruise Line Celebrates New Cruise Port Terminal at Port Everglades

Get ready for a new adventure as Disney Cruise Line brings its magical allure to Broward County’s Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale! On Monday, November 13, Disney Cruise Line will honor the launch of its second year-round home port and exclusive cruise terminal in Florida, with both port and local leaders.

About the Celebration

The celebrations will commence at 9:30 a.m. EST at Port Everglades, Cruise Terminal 4, and feature remarks from Disney Cruise Line and community officials, including: Sharon Siskie, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Disney Cruise Line, Jonathan Daniels, CEO and Port Director, Port Everglades, and Lamar P. Fisher, Mayor, Broward County.

More about the Port

The port is part of a 15-year partnership between the cruise line and Broward County that includes a minimum 10.6 million passenger movements, three 5-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements at Port Everglades. The partnership allows one ship to homeport in Port Everglades year-round, followed by a second seasonal ship in 2025.

Starting November 20, 2023, Disney Dream will embark from Port Everglades, providing guests with the chance to enjoy four- and five-night cruises to the sunny destinations of the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

By Kashaf Rashid