Cruise Deal Of The Week – September 14, 2023

Are you looking for a vacation in Europe, Southeast Asia, or Africa? AmaWaterways is offering guests 50% off select 2023 cruises and early departure cruises in 2024 when they book by September 15, 2023.

Guests who book by September 30, 2023, may save up to $3,000 per couple on cruise prices and fly from $889 per person from select gateways.

While overlooking the Rhine, Seine, and many other world famous rivers, guests will enjoy personalized service, outstanding cuisine, and a variety of shore excursions included in cruise fares.

Upfront cruise prices with AmawaterWays allow guests free onboard meals, unlimited wine, and a special “Sip and Sail” cocktail hour. Favorite dining options such as the Chef’s Table Restaurant will offer guests six course meals and a diverse selection of wines from local vineyards.

More River Cruise Deals

Magna On the Daube: Travel between Budapest and Vilshofen while saving up to 50% on an 8 day cruise with AmaWaterways. Offers start at $1,200 and departures will occur from December 17, 2023 through November 3, 2024.

Rhine & Moselle River Cruise: Spend 8 days in Cologne with Riviera River Cruises. Save up to 22% and receive a free drink package on cruises starting at $1,934. Cruises will depart from October 4, 2023, through October 24, 2024.

Paris and Normandy: Spend 8 days in Paris with Uniworld Boutique River Cruises. Save up to 30% on cruises starting at $2,881. Cruises will depart from October 15, 2023 through November 3, 2024.

Pacific Northwest Splendor: Spend 9 days traveling between Vancouver, WA, and Clarkston or Spokane with American Queen Voyages. Save up to $3,300 per couple in certain cabin categories. Plus, get up to $550 per couple in onboard credit. Cruises start at $3,559 and depart from November 5, 2023 through November 17, 2024.

Enchantment of Eastern Europe: Sail 9 days with Emerald Cruises in Bucharest and Budapest. Save up to 73% on cruises starting at $2,237. Cruises will depart from October 6, 2023, through September 15, 2024.

Are you ready to sail aboard one of the world’s most beloved river cruise lines? Let us know in the comments below!

By Adalyn Dugas







